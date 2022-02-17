When Olivia Rodrigo released her hit single, “Drivers License,” in 2021, it was clear the music industry had a new star on the rise. With nostalgia-laced melodies, excellent storytelling skills, and a powerful voice to match, the NYLON cover star established herself as a one to watch in just four minutes.

Rodridgo’s talent was only magnified when her debut album SOUR made it to streamers. A league of curious fans were eager to learn more about a rumored relationship with her High School Musical The Musical co-star Joshua Bassett, and the record delivered. Now, nearly a year after the album's release, the singer is preparing to launch her first documentary — Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U.

From the looks of things, Driving Home 2 U shines a light on the making of SOUR. Akin to a tell-all, the heartbreak album details a failed relationship with a boy who’s “not the complement type.” Each song hints at their ups and downs as a new couple navigating early adulthood in Los Angeles. From the heart-wrenching lyrics in “Traitor,” where Rodrigo clarifies her ex didn’t “technically,” cheat, to the disingenuous chorus in “Happier,” the album is an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish.

A brief teaser trailer of the film, which aired during the Olympics on NBC, shows Rodrigo in the recording studio, adding the finishing touches to SOUR. “The album’s due in seven days,” she says to the camera. A collection of clips follows with shots of the singer rehearsing and reflecting on her success. “Coming from a place of hurt I managed to turn it into something that you’re proud of,” she concludes. “There’s, like, nothing better than that.”

Alongside telling the story behind SOUR, the film will also include brand new live arrangements of the songs. Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home To U is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 25.