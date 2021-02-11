Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and for all the masochists who will be celebrating by breaking out their saddest songs playlist, boy, do we have one for you. Pop music's newest heartbreak saint Olivia Rodrigo has taken over Spotify's Broken Heart playlist to share her favorite "Sad Girl Songs," from The Smiths and Clairo to Fiona Apple and, of course, Taylor Swift (from whom there are four songs, including the Speak Now classic, "Mean.")

The selections are her "favorite sad girl songs to drive around and cry to," the playlist description states, and there are definitely plenty of doozies on the list like Fiona Apple's "Paper Bag," about the frustration of dealing with someone who's emotionally unavailable, Kacey Musgraves' bittersweet "Happy & Sad," and even Elliott Smith's ode to a stranger, "Somebody That I Used To Know."

Rodrigo's own break-up anthem "drivers license" is now spending its fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, after breaking streaming records upon its release at the beginning of January. In an interview with NYLON, our February It Girl said of the song's reception: "I get messages from people who are like, ‘I’m going through the exact same thing and this has made me feel so much less alone.’ And I feel like that’s the endgame of all of my songwriting."

Check out her playlist and its full track list, below.