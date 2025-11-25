While most artists blow-off steam with parties and pilates, Faye Webster’s preferred pastime of choice is a bit more old-school: yo-yoing.

In late October, the 28-year-old treated audiences across Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta to “An Evening With Faye Webster,” an intimate concert that featured reimagined renditions of her indie-R&B-infused discography with full symphony accompaniment. But symphony halls weren’t the only place fans could see the singer-songwriter — while in Atlanta, the hometown hero also hosted the second edition of the “Faye Webster Invitational,” a one-of-a-kind event that marries three of her favorite activities: chess, LVBL (LiveBall) tennis, and yo-yo.

Here, Webster takes NYLON behind the scenes of her two-night stint at Atlanta Symphony Hall, where she was joined backstage with fellow Atlanta natives Lil Yachty and Ethereal, and gives us an exclusive peek at the invitational festivities, where she gave yo-yo experts like Toru Miyazaki a run for their money with her seriously impressive skills.

CJ Harvey

Faye and Yachty walking to stage for night 1 in Atlanta

CJ Harvey

Faye getting ready with family and friends backstage

CJ Harvey

“Thinking About You” guitar solo in Atlanta

CJ Harvey

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

CJ Harvey

The end of night 2 in Atlanta 🌹

CJ Harvey

Faye backstage after Atlanta night 2 with Ethereal

Michelle Mercardo

CJ Harvey

Faye yoyoing with Yagi Yoyo Team at FWI

CJ Harvey

Faye yoyoing with Toru Miyazaki

CJ Harvey

Yagi Yoyo Team from Tokyo, Japan

CJ Harvey

Takumi Yasumoto at FWI

CJ Harvey

Faye doing an upside down Eiffel Tower at the after show

CJ Harvey

Faye with co-host and good friend Benét

CJ Harvey

Connor Seals at FWI

CJ Harvey

Faye with Takumi Yasumoto at the after show party