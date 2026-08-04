On Tour

On Tour With Finn Wolfhard

He likes the stranger things in life.

by Jillian Giandurco
NYLON Guys August 2026

When most artists go on tour, they have their photographer snap photos of them crushing a guitar solo on stage or prepping the setlist before the show. When Finn Wolfhard goes on tour, he has his photog memorialize backstage buzzcuts; band field trips around the city; costumed pre-show meet-and-greets with Canada’s finest, Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol — and crushing a guitar solo (or two) on stage, of course.

Here, the actor-turned-musician gives NYLON a glimpse into what he’s been up to on the Common Side Effects tour, with exclusive photos from his recent shows in New York City; Detroit; Washington, D.C.; Indianapolis; Toronto; and Boston.

Washington DC 7/17/26
Washington DC 7/17/26
NYC 7/21/26
NYC 7/21/26
Boston 7/22/26
Boston 7/22/26
Toronto 7/24/26Matt Johnson & Jay McCarrol
Detroit 7/25/26
Detroit 7/25/26
Indianapolis 7/28/26

Photography by Louie Nice