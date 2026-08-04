On Tour With Finn Wolfhard

When most artists go on tour, they have their photographer snap photos of them crushing a guitar solo on stage or prepping the setlist before the show. When Finn Wolfhard goes on tour, he has his photog memorialize backstage buzzcuts; band field trips around the city; costumed pre-show meet-and-greets with Canada’s finest, Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol — and crushing a guitar solo (or two) on stage, of course.

Here, the actor-turned-musician gives NYLON a glimpse into what he’s been up to on the Common Side Effects tour, with exclusive photos from his recent shows in New York City; Detroit; Washington, D.C.; Indianapolis; Toronto; and Boston.

Washington DC 7/17/26

Washington DC 7/17/26

NYC 7/21/26

NYC 7/21/26

Boston 7/22/26

Boston 7/22/26

Toronto 7/24/26Matt Johnson & Jay McCarrol

Detroit 7/25/26

Detroit 7/25/26

Indianapolis 7/28/26