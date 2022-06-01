Panic! At The Disco Announces New Album, 'Viva Las Vengeance'

It’s been four years since Panic! At the Disco released their last album, 2018’s Billboard chart-topping Pray for the Wicked. This is the longest break the band has ever taken between studio projects since releasing their debut, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, in 2005 — so it makes perfect sense that the multi-platinum art-rock collective have been secretly cooking up something new.

Now, we’ve finally been blessed with a taste of what’s to come. In just a few short months, Panic! At the Disco will release their seventh studio album, Viva Las Vengeance. The album title is a subtle ode to the band’s birthplace of Las Vegas, which, as a city, has consistently served as a major influence on their sonic palette and their thematic interests. Oh yeah, the band is going on a huge worldwide tour, too. Which is to say: it’s a really great time to be a Panic! fan.

Below, find everything we currently know about Panic! At the Disco’s next era.

When will Viva Las Vengeance be released?

After more than four years since their last project, Panic! At the Disco will release their seventh studio album, Viva Las Vengeance, on August 19, 2022 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records.

What will Viva Las Vengeance sound like?

According to a press release, Viva Las Vengeance “shows a change in process” for the band and its preeminent frontman and songwriter Brendon Urie. “Having cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles alongside his friends and production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola, the cinematic musical journey is about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day, and burning out.”

Seventeen years after the band’s breakout debut album, Viva Las Vengeance will feature songs that “take an introspective look” into Urie’s relationship with his career, fame, love, and of course, the titular city of Las Vegas. “Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie says of the new album. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Can I hear anything from Viva Las Vengeance yet?

Luckily, yes. As part of Wednesday’s announcement for the new album, Panic! At the Disco released the lead single from Viva Las Vengeance, which also serves as the title track for the upcoming project. Described as “upbeat, driving, and anthemic,” the new song thrives on its catchy hook, which finds Urie repeating the phrase “shut up and go to bed.”

The single comes with a cheeky new music video, where “one of today’s top acts” perform “the titular song of their incredible new album” on an unnamed television program. In the Brendan Walter-directed visual, Urie injures his hand while playing the piano and has to be bandaged up while still performing the song — and later playing the guitar (ouch) — to a live audience.

Check out the new single and it’s accompany video below.

How many tracks are on Viva Las Vengeance?

Panic! At the Disco’s upcoming album will feature a total of twelve songs, the most tracks to appear on the standard edition of a Panic! At the Disco album since 2008’s Pretty. Odd. In addition to the lead single title track, Viva Las Vengeance will also feature songs like “Middle of a Breakup,” “God Killed Rock and Roll,” “Something About Maggie,” and “Sad Clown.”

View the full tracklist below.

Viva Las Vengeance Middle of a Breakup Don’t Let The Light Go Out Local God Star Spangled Banger God Killed Rock and Roll Say It Louder Sugar Soaker Something About Maggie Sad Clown All By Yourself Do It To Death

How can I hear the Viva Las Vengeance tracks live?

If you’re already itching to hear some of this new music live, you’re in luck: Brendon Urie & Co. will be hitting the road on a massive worldwide arena tour in support of their upcoming project. The band will be taking special guests like MARINA, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Beach Bunny along for the ride.

Hitting 40 stops across America and Europe, “The Viva Las Vengeance Tour” will kick off this September in Austin, Texas and continue until March 2023, when the band finishes in Manchester. The tour will find the band revisiting previous venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York and The O2 in London. (For those seeking a thematically accurate live experience, the band will also play Viva Las Vengeance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.)

View all the tour dates below. Find tickets here.

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 - London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image