Paris Hilton Sets A Date For Her Long-Awaited Return to Music

After a marriage, two children, and an almost-two-decade pause, Paris Hilton is returning to music. The “Stars Are Blind” singer (and #sliving DJ) just announced the release date, album name, and concept art for her second EP, titled Infinite Icon, out Sept. 6.

In her reliable combination of trollish genius, Hilton shared a Reel that compiled videos from a seemingly random selection of celebrities, each asking her “what’s the tea?” The post is captioned “11:11 ET tomorrow” and features cameos from Demi Lovato, Kris Jenner, Noah Centineo, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, Lele Pons, Paula Abdul, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Lukas Gage, Gigi Gorgeous, Ashley Benson, Benny Blanco, and Lance Bass.

The Insta-grid takeover further confirms that the announcement was indeed an album name and release date for Hilton’s sophomore EP. The teaser images so far promise a lot of pink and cybersigilism motifs, while her new Instagram profile picture also sees the pop-culture icon doused in pink light with the letters “II” for Infinite Icon glowing on her chest.

Hilton has been teasing her return to music for years now. After “Hot One,” Infinite Icon’s first single, dropped in June 2023, the socialite told Rolling Stone that she was “instantly inspired” to make it into a whole record after they “ended up recording three songs in just one day!” (When it rains, it pours.) After the success of 2006’s Paris, Hilton has released music intermittently throughout the years. In 2013, she dropped “Good Time,” followed by “High Off My Love” in 2015. She also re-recorded her hit “Stars Are Blind” with Kim Petras, in addition to joining Sia and Steve Aoki in the studio in her spare time.