Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent Will Headline Pitchfork Chicago 2021

One of indie music’s most prominent festival stages, Pitchfork Chicago, is making a return for 2021’s fall festival season — and with a women-led lineup that’s the most gender-balanced we’ve seen yet.

Announced on Monday, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu are slated to grace the Midwest festival’s stages come September 10-12 in Chicago, Illinois alongside a stellar roster of other notable acts like Angel Olsen, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, Andy Shauf, and more.

Like all large-scale festivals around the world, Pitchfork cancelled their 2020 edition which had the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, rap duo Run The Jewels, and The National slated to perform. Although several of the larger marquee acts won’t be returning, you’ll still be able to see a good portion of those artists in this year’s lineup. Last year, Pitchfork also had to nix the Berlin edition of the festival due to the coronavirus; there’s no word yet on whether they’ll be rebooting that offshoot in 2021.

Below, everything you need to know about attending Pitchfork Chicago 2021.

Pitchfork 2021 Lineup

Pitchfork 2021 is looking to be a powerful, women-led extravaganza. NYLON cover star Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu will headline the festival’s three days. Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Cat Power, Caroline Polachek, Kim Gordon, Waxahatchee, and a slew of 40 more excellent indie acts will take the stages. See the full lineup here.

Pitchfork 2021 Dates & Location

The Chicago festival is taking place September 10-12, 2021 in Union Park, Chicago, Illinois. They’ll also be celebrating their 15th year anniversary of the midwest festival which kicked off its inaugural event in 2006.

Pitchfork 2021 COVID-19 Precautions

Per its website, all attendees, vendors, staff and anyone under the age of 12 will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or show proof of a negative PCR test within 24 hours for each day of the festival. Masks will also be required on the festival grounds, except for when eating or drinking.

Organizers will release more detailed information regarding health and safety on their website as the festival date approaches, which you can stay updated on by following Pitchfork festival on social media.

“We encourage all attendees to thoroughly read festival communications on our website, email list, and/or social media,” organizers advise. “And lastly, we humbly request your patience and understanding with this ever-moving target, and with your fellow festival-goers—let’s get back into live music together.

How To Buy Pitchfork 2021 Tickets

One-day tickets and weekend passes start at $90 and are available for purchase now.