Pretty Sick Goes Feral In The Emergency Room In “Bet My Blood” Video

In October 2020, New York City four-piece Pretty Sick dropped one of the best rock projects of the year. Their EP Deep Divine was as invigorating as it was vulnerable — all earworm hooks and full-bodied howls that make your knees go wobbly, brought to you by front woman and bassist Sabrina Fuentes. The group is now gearing up for the release of their follow-up project Comedown, set to release June 17 via Dirty Hit Records.

Premiering on NYLON is Pretty Sick’s latest single and video “Bet My Blood,” a frenetic grunge track packed with enough amped-up thrashing guitar and explosive drums that it could (and should!) incite a mosh pit in seconds. In the Manon Macasaet-video, horniness is a disease and a broken heart can land you in the hospital. Thankfully, Fuentes is on-call as the lead nurse and ready to tend to the urgent wounds between manic growls and general medical malpractice. Pretty Sick’s music videos are often imbued with a careening, “f*ck you” type of energy, and “Bet My Blood” is no exception. Don’t throw your neck out listening to this.

“The song is sort of a warning about running away from your troubles, shortcomings, obstacles or whatever,” said Fuentes to NYLON over email. “If you don't deal with your demons in this life they'll follow you to the next.” The foreboding, snarling hook says it all: “If don’t you make time for him now/ You’ll make time for him and the next one.”

Watch “Bet My Blood” below — the nurses are ready to see you now.