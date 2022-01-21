Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Announce First Baby Via Surrogate

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have announced the birth of their first child through a surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple shared via Instagram on Friday, January 21. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple had otherwise kept the pregnancy quiet, though they did hint at family plans in a recent Vanity Fair cover story.

In the profile, Chopra, 39, said that children are “a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” On needing to slow down the pace of life upon having children, the Quantico star said, “I’m OK with that. We’re both OK with that.”

Jonas, 29, spoke about the privacy he and Chopra value in their relationship when it comes to the public. “We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do,” he said. “But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2018, in Jodphur, India, followed by three separate wedding receptions — two of which took place in Mumbai, and another in New Delhi that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended.

Congrats to the happy couple!