Claire Valentine

Entertainment

9 Ultra Raunchy Rap Songs By Women

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" comes from a long lineage of similar songs.

When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their song "WAP," complete with a celebrity-filled video that saw both artists extolling the virtues of their sexual prowess, most fans were thrilled. There was a small contingency, however — including fellow (male) rappers and conservative pundits — that clutched their pearls at the lyrical content of the p*ssy-forward track. "WAP," though, comes straight from a long lineage of over-the-top raunchy tracks penned and performed by women at the top of the rap game — a genre in and of itself. Read on for nine songs by women that would make "WAP" blush.

"My Neck, My Back" -Khia

The song at the top of any list of explicit tracks, "My Neck, My Back" has truly stood the test of time.

