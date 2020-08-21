9 Ultra Raunchy Rap Songs By Women

Entertainment
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" comes from a long lineage of similar songs.
When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their song "WAP," complete with a celebrity-filled video that saw both artists extolling the virtues of their sexual prowess, most fans were thrilled. There was a small contingency, however — including fellow (male) rappers and conservative pundits — that clutched their pearls at the lyrical content of the p*ssy-forward track. "WAP," though, comes straight from a long lineage of over-the-top raunchy tracks penned and performed by women at the top of the rap game — a genre in and of itself. Read on for nine songs by women that would make "WAP" blush.
The song at the top of any list of explicit tracks, "My Neck, My Back" has truly stood the test of time.