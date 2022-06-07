Chloë Sevigny & Natasha Lyonne To Star In 'Poker Face' Series

Later this year, Oscar-nominated writer-director Rian Johnson will release the highly anticipated sequel to his box office hit Knives Out — this time, featuring another all-star cast comprised of Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick. (Daniel Craig is the only original star to return for the sequel. He will reprise his role as the suave detective Benoit Blanc.)

But that’s not all the celebrated auteur is currently up to. There’s also Knives Out 3 (I know). And more importantly, there’s Poker Face, the filmmaker’s first foray into television. Created, written, and directed by Johnson, the upcoming series will explore similar territory to Johnson’s past work and will also continue his long trend of working with a top-notch group of actors.

Of course, this is still a Rian Johnson project we’re talking about, so naturally, many details about the show are being kept top-secret — and will most likely be kept that way until the series premieres on Peacock. But below, you can find out everything we know about the show so far.

What is Poker Face about?

While very few details about the upcoming series have been released so far, when the series was first announced, Johnson did say, “I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place.”

Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal’s President of Scripted Content, praised Johnson for his “distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries.” She also described the series as “entertaining and addictive.” Which is to say, Poker Face will find Johnson working in familiar territory.

Who will star in Poker Face?

As the new show’s de facto lead, Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne was the first name attached to Poker Face. When the series was first announced in March 2021, Johnson described the Emmy-nominated actress as his “partner in crime” while NBCUniversal’s President of Scripted Content described her as an “acting genius.” Lyonne will also serve as an executive producer.

In the year or so since that initial announcement, Johnson has solidly proven that he’s in a league of his own when it comes to attracting A-List talent for his projects. Joining Lyonne will be Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Stephanie Hsu, Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Orange Is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco, Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery, Emmy nominee Benjamin Bratt, and The Umbrella Academy’s David Castañeda.

And today, the series added yet another high-profile name into the mix: the Oscar-nominated perennial Cool Girl Chloë Sevigny, who will share the screen with Natasha Lyonne once again after playing the mother of a younger version of Lyonne’s character in Russian Doll.

How many episodes of Poker Face will there be?

The new series will span ten episodes. They’ve been described as “case-of-the-week.”

When will Poker Face be out?

For now, there is no set release date, though it will premiere on Peacock whenever it does.

Stay tuned for further updates.