Rihanna's forthcoming record R9 is surrounded by questions — the main one being, when the hell is it dropping? News surrounding the record has recently become even more sparse, and as Rihanna continues to be tight-lipped about its arrival, we have no choice but to patiently wait and accept the morsels we're given.

The latest pearl from this empty sea came from singer-songwriter Skylar Grey, who revealed a snippet of an alleged R9 track on Instagram. Grey didn't speak for long, but noted that she had been working with Diplo, along with another songwriter named Hymn, on the track. “Rihanna was supposedly doing some kind of reggae album," she said. "I don’t know if she’s still making a reggae album or what.” Let us know if you find out, Skylar!

Skylar then played what she explained was an iPhone recording of speakers playing the track. Skylar then proceed to vibe out to the song, which only raised more questions. Is the track scrapped? Does this mean the record is close? What is happening?

At the very least, the song does check out with what Rihanna said of R9 to Vogue back in October 2019, calling her new music "a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” as opposed to traditional reggae.

“Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves," she explained. "It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”