You Can Now Own Rihanna's Entire Discography On Vinyl

Rihanna may still be holding out on delivering new music, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy her old hits. The Fenty mogul is re-releasing each of her previous albums as limited-edition vinyl records, in a new collection called the Rih-Issue. The surprise drop includes exclusive merchandise as well, and all the items are currently available to pre-order through her website.

The “Love on the Brain” singer announced the music drop on Instagram this afternoon. She posted a photo of herself laying on top of a collection of records with the caption, “Today’s kids will never know what vinyl is, they said!” Rihanna also uploaded a quick minute-long video of all the new record colors — yellow, light blue, clear, black, green, pink, and red — while a mashup of her greatest-hits played in the background.

Each vinyl record is priced differently, but they range from $100 to $140 dollars and come packaged with a newly-designed shirt or sweatshirt depending on the album. Though pre-sale begins today, the orders will not ship until November 11th.

As we know Rihanna’s music is both iconic and rare, as are her routinely sold-out records. Since her last album Anti in 2016, the singer's music catalog has been increasingly difficult to get a hold of. If you’re a fan, this may be your last chance to snag a hard-copy of her work!