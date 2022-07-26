Rina Sawayama Is Taking Her New Album On Tour

Rina Sawayama has finally revealed the dates for her North American tour. The 31-year-old pop star will travel across the United States this fall for her Hold The Girl Tour. Hold The Girl is structured around Sawayama’s upcoming single and album of the same, which will be released very soon.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Hold The Girl Tour, from concert dates to streaming details, and instructions on how to secure tickets to a concert near you.

Hold The Girl 2022 Tour Dates

See the tour dates for Sawyama’s US tour below.

11/01: Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/04: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/05: Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/06: Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

11/09: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/11: Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

11/12: Austin TX - Emo’s Austin

11/13: Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/16: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/18: San Diego, CA - SOMA

11/21: Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11/23: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

How to get tickets for Hold The Girl Tour 2022

Sawayama posted her tour poster on Instagram with instructions on how to secure tickets to her show. According to the singer, concert tickets go on sale on July 29th at 10AM local. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access at midnight on July 27th on her website, but the presale tickets will officially go on sale on July 28th from 10AM-10PM. VIP tickets are limited, but anyone who manages to score one will get early entry to the concert, complete with a photo opp, exclusive merch, and more surprises.

When can I listen to Hold The Girl?

Sawayama’s second studio album, Hold The Girl, is scheduled to drop on September 2nd. The album is currently available to pre-save on music streaming platforms. In the meantime, the singer is releasing the album's title track on Wednesday, July 27th.

This week, Sawayama surprised fans with a quick preview of the track on TikTok. From what we can tell, it has an ethereal church choir-inspired sound that’s new for the artist. To celebrate the song's arrival, Sawayama will also join BBC’s radio show on Wednesday, at 6 pm GMT to talk about the new track.