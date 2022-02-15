Mary J Blige, Summer Walker, The Roots To Play Roots Picnic 2022

It’s been over two years since the last Roots Picnic took place in 2019, and it seems like big changes have gone down with the festival since. The Roots-founded music festival has now been expanded into a two-day event set to take over Philly, and substantially upgraded its lineup.

For its 2022 iteration, Mary J Blige, Summer Walker, WizKid, Kamasi Washington, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Keyshia Cole, Black Thought and many others will take over its stages at the start of June.

The festival, hand-curated by Black Thought, Questlove, and Shawn Gee, the president of Live Nation Urban and The Roots’ manager, will also bring back its Podcast Stage with live podcasting from Questlove, Jemele Hill, Rory & Mal, and more.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” writes Gee in a press release. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

Roots Picnic launched its first iteration back in 2007 and has seen artists like Solange, The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Vampire Weekend, and more grace its stages. For everything you need to know about attending Roots Picnic 2022 including the full lineup and how to buy tickets, read on.

Roots Picnic 2022 Dates & Location

The 2022 Roots Picnic will take place June 4-5, 2022 at Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA.

Roots Picnic 2022 Lineup

Now expanded into a two-day festival, Roots Picnic will host a stellar roster of acts for their 2022 festival.

Mary J Blige and The Roots will join forces to headline the two-day festival with additional performances from Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, WizKid, Kirk Franklin, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, Mickey Guyton, Muni Long, Tierra Whack, Serpentwithfeet, and others. See the full lineup on their website or below.

Roots Picnic

Roots Picnic 2022 will also have a Podcast Stage with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Rory & Mal, Questlove Supreme, Earn Your Leisure, Whoreible Decisions, Jemele Hill is Unbothered, Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious, FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris, Around the Way Curls, Podcast Bols, and Disruptors in the Culture set to record live.

How to buy tickets to Roots Picnic 2022

A special fan club presale is live now on Ticketmaster with the code: RPALUMNI.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET with general admission 2-day passes starting at $169.

How to stream Roots Picnic 2022

YouTube is the official livestream host for Roots Picnic 2022, and will livestream the festival on the Roots Picnic YouTube channel.