The All-Winners Season Of 'Drag Race' Is Finally Coming

Rumors of an “all-winners” season of RuPaul’s Drag Race have swirled around for years, with fans frequently tossing off their guesses for which past champion could prove herself against all the others. Well, finally, after tons of time to speculate, World of Wonder has announced the official arrival of season seven of Drag Race: All Stars — and yes, the cast is full of former winners.

Airing exclusively on Paramount+, this latest spin on the familiar Drag Race formula will premiere with two episodes on Friday, May 20 — exactly a month after VH1 airs the finale for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race next week. And while that upcoming finale has already made headlines for increasing its ultimate cash prize to $150,000 (and adding a runner-up cash prize of $50,000), the all-winners season of All Stars is determined to take it to an even higher level, promising a whopping $200,000 to whoever can prove themselves to be the true “Queen of All Queens.”

For the occasion, World of Wonder has tapped eight talented former winners — seven from previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars, and one from its British sister, Drag Race UK. In order of their respective wins, the returning queens include Raja (season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (season 5), Monet X Change (All Stars 4), Trinity The Tuck (All Stars 4), Yvie Oddly (season 11), The Vivienne (Drag Race UK season 1), Jaida Essence Hall (season 12), and Shea Couleé (All Stars 5).

While All Stars seasons have always benefitted from the level of familiarity viewers already have with the contestants, this all-winners season is poised to tap into even more nostalgia. Seeing winners from earlier seasons (like season three’s Raja or season five’s Jinkx Monsoon) compete against the franchise’s fresher meat (like dual All Stars 4 winners Monet X Change and Trinity The Tuck) will undoubtedly lead to some new twists and surprises. And with a new season of Untucked arriving to accompany the upcoming festivities, you can be sure to always get the full story.

Though All Stars 7 won’t be airing on VH1, the channel responsible for ushering Drag Race into the mainstream has unsurprisingly found a way to get in on the exciting fun too. To get ready for the upcoming series, VH1 will air four episodes of Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re a Winner Baby. Airing every Friday between the season 14 finale and the All Stars 7 premiere, Countdown follows eight fan-favorite Drag Race queens as they watch and react to the biggest moments from the next batch of competing All Stars. “The dolls are offering their funniest and juiciest commentary all while fangirling out for our herstoric all winners season,” reads a press release.

Check out the Ruveal for All Stars season seven below.

The first two episodes of All Stars 7 premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, May 20.