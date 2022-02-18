Sabrina Carpenter Has Never Had A Bad Date

In this era of versatility, perhaps no one is doing it as well as Sabrina Carpenter. The singer and actress who broke-through in 2014 starring as Maya Heart in the Disney Channel spinoff series to Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, is also a certified pop star in her own right, gearing up to release her Island Records debut album later this year. But that’s not all that’s on her plate right now: Emergency, the collegiate comedy-thriller that she stars in, just made its debut at Sundance 2022, and Carpenter is also starring in and producing the anticipated Alice In Wonderland reimagined movie-musical, Alice, for Netflix, which will be the first project released under her own banner, At Last Productions. “Obviously, I have so many passions and I don't enjoy sleeping, apparently,” she tells NYLON.

She’s now unveiled a new song, “Fast Times,” a thumping and laid-back pop ode to this whirlwind period of her life. Written alongside star songwriters Julia Michaels, J. P. Saxe, and John Ryan, the song carries the exhilarating momentum of a high-speed chase, Carpenter’s hazy voice rushing by like wind in your ears: “These are fast times and fast nights, yeah/ No time for rewrites, we couldn't help it,” she sighs on the hook.

“I'm kind of going into a lot of things blindly and hoping they work out and you're throwing a lot of stuff out there in the world,” she says of writing the song. “You're kind of hoping that life gives you back everything that you're putting into it.” It’s a terrifying sort of risk-taking but the kind that can generously reward its biggest betters — and we can’t imagine Carpenter losing anytime soon.

Ahead of the release of “Fast Times,” NYLON caught up with the singer over the phone to chat about astrology, her favorite TikTok meme, weird food obsessions, and never having a bad date.

1 What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I'm a Taurus. I do think I check a lot of boxes of a Taurus and I also believe I'm a rising Pisces, if I'm not mistaken. I think both of them check out and I'm just super into astrology in general. I've met a lot of people and then I'll get to know them, then do more research, and I'm always fascinated by how accurate it is.

2 Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I do believe in ghosts. Other than in photos, I've never seen them. Orbs, things like that, there's been way too many times that I've been alone in places and the doors will just close and no one's there and it's not windy. But nothing that's super memorable.

3 What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) I usually go for a Shirley Temple. And I don't have a hangover cure, which is probably why I've been going for the Shirley Temple.

4 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Mac Miller. Rihanna. And then, maybe Queen. Every time I go to a festival, I'm always shocked by the variety so I would want my festival to also have said variety.

5 What's the weirdest snack that you make? I guess this is a little strange, but I am obsessed with shredded cheese. So I love extra sharp cheddar cheese, but only when it's shredded. It sounds so strange, but when I'm eating it in the format of a cube or a rectangle, I don't like it. But when it's shredded — it’s everything. So it's not like I make it, I don't make my own cheese, but that's my favorite weird snack.

6 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I think negative self-talk or just any sort of projection of negativity. You say things as jokes sometimes like, “Oh I look so ugly,” or, “Oh, I'm a mess,” all that stuff. I think the more you do that, the more you start to believe it. I'm very picky about the words that I say out loud to myself and to others. I think that's a habit I'm... not even fixing, I don't think I do it too often, but something I just keep note of.

7 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? I feel like a lot of the time I'll go to down old music video rabbit holes. So old Britney videos, and then that would take me down to other music videos. But I don't remember. It's been a while since I've gone down a rabbit hole.

8 Describe your worst date in three words. I don't know if I've had one. I don't think I've ever really had a horrifically memorable date because something went so wrong or it was just bad. So I guess I would just say: don't have one.

9 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I don't know why the “Don't Phunk With My Heart” music video [by the Black Eyed Peas] popped up in my head, but it's the love game show music video that they did, and I just thought it was always the coolest thing in the world.

10 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? It was Kelly Clarkson, and I told her this when I met her. How great to see such an insane vocalist as her. All I remember is I got her — this was during the “Breakaway” years — I got that poster of her in this white cardigan sweater and it says “Breakaway” on it, and I had it up in my room for a very long time.

11 What was your favorite movie as a kid? When I was really little, it was the Wizard of Oz. And then I also was a really big Spy Kids fan. Very different movies. They had the range back then.

12 What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? There's a TikTok sound going around, but it's, “Let's get the bill, purr...” So stupid. And that is, unfortunately, it replays in my head 37 times a day. Especially every time I'm at a restaurant and the bill is taking too long.

13 What's your go-to breakup song? It's probably, “It's Too Late” by Carol King. Classic, which is one of my all time favorites.

14 What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Without a doubt. Rihanna, Swarovski pink halter dress and the head wrap. It looked photoshopped. I just couldn't believe that a real person was wearing that, you know what I mean?

15 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Oh, my new song? So dumb [laughs]. Yeah. My new song or socks, I guess.

16 What is one question you never want to be asked again? So many options. Well, I guess, “What do you like more singing or acting?” I think that we can retire because I think we're in the era of versatility now. Either that, or if I've ever seen the original Boy Meets World, because I think by now, I've seen it. That's always one that I'm like, “Hey, yes, of course I have. It's been so many years.”

17 What reality show would you most like to appear on? Probably Love Island, the British version, obviously, just because I'm always like, “Can I pull you for a chat, babe?” It's always in the back of my head. It’s like the way that they say things.

18 What is your best beauty tip or trick? A smile. That sounds so lame, but it looks good on everyone. I think beauty tips and tricks, it's so specific to you as an individual and what you kind of like on yourself, so I don't want to give advice to people that are probably so different from me. So I think, laughter, happiness, a natural glow is best.