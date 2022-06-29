Saoirse Ronan Is A Rookie Detective In 'See How They Run' Trailer

What’s better than a good old-fashioned whodunnit? The suspense, the drama, the unexpected twists and turns — when done right, a murder mystery can be a cinematic masterpiece and the film industry is overdue for its next contender. Thankfully, there’s a new one in the works, starring Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell.

See How They Run follows Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell), a well-respected investigator, and his rookie partner, Constable Stalker (Ronan), as they attempt to solve a puzzling murder. After a man is found dead on stage at London’s West End theater, the comedic duo is tasked with pinning down the culprit. Set in the 1950s, See How They Run, explores London's underground theater scene and its eccentric league of suspects.

Searchlight productions released the first trailer for See How They Run on Wednesday, June 29th. The teaser showcases a large ensemble to round out the plot. David Oyleyo, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shirley Henderson, Reece Shearsmith, Paul Chahidi, Pearl Chanda, Charlie Cooper, and Pippa Bennett-Warner are all featured in the film.

See How They Run was directed by Tom George, written by Mark Chappell, and produced by Damian Jones and Gina Carter. Last summer, while the film was in production, George shared his excitement about the upcoming film. “[Working with] this incredible cast has been a total dream,” he said. “I’m so excited to bring this thrilling, smart, funny murder mystery to audiences.”

We won’t have to wait long to see the mystery unfold. See How They Run premieres in theaters on September 30th. In the meantime, check out the film’s first teaser below: