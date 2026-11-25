The Body has been out for less than a week, but Sara Boustany already has some pitches for season two. First up: shooting during a slightly warmer season. “I loved filming in Toronto, but it was really cold. So hopefully, when we – if we – film season two, and I think we will, it will not be during a cold month.”

When we speak, it’s Friday afternoon, just 48 hours after Netflix released the series, and season two is already at the top of everyone’s minds. But what do you expect when you’ve got a queer millennial fever dream of Satanic Panic mixed with vintage Balenciaga and Michelle Branch needle drops? You try not to become obsessed. “I had no doubt in my brain,” Boustany, 22, tells me. “I've always felt like the show was something special.”

The Body, officially touted as a “coming-of-age psychological drama and supernatural horror” and helmed by writer-director Quinn Shephard, centers on a Catholic school dance team initiation gone wrong; Boustany portrays Elise, the bad-girl-with-a-heart-of-gold co-captain with feelings for her golden-girl best friend Anya, played by Kristina Bogic. Since the show’s release, she’s been photographed by Myles Hendrik at The Body’s splashy LA premiere, skyrocketed to over a million Instagram followers, been the subject of countless video edits, and fan cast as everything from Jude in The Cruel Prince to Ella Rubin’s sister in, well, anything. (She was also actually cast alongside Rubin’s on-screen sister Amélie Hoeferle in Nika Fehmiu’s indie drama Between Us and the River). Boustany is thrilled with the show’s reception. She could also use a day off.

“I get mentally exhausted very easily and the press run was crazy,” she says. “So I just need a day where I just lay in rot and do nothing.” We connect over Zoom; she dials in from a conference room at her talent agency, which was closer than driving home from her previous meeting. She also managed to grab some fries along the way.

Here, the actress talks dance-training, her own recent obsessions, and what she thinks of Anya and Elise’s future.

How long has it been since you wrapped?

We wrapped in February, so it was a pretty quick turnaround. We shot for six months – well, the first month was [dance] training.

How was that for you? Did you have any dance experience before this?

When I was younger, but I ended up getting injured and slowly I just kind of stopped. I thought I was going to be a dancer for a minute. I was on the dance team in high school, and even more so when I was way younger. I was pretty competitive with it.

Was it trippy to revisit such a specific experience?

Yeah. I mean, I always loved it and I always wanted to get back into it. And now I even have more inclinations to take more classes and stuff. I just have to take it easy because I have that injury [from high-school] – it was a very gradual thing where my hip started grinding, and it tore it a little bit. I've gotten a surgery to try and fix it, but it didn't really work. It kind of still clicks and stuff, and if I overwork it, it really hurts, which I did on the show. But I feel like I should start getting into classes here and there because it's something that I love to do. I wish I stuck with it in a way that was sustainable, because I'm very hard and I go in, so then I end up f*cking up my body.

How intense was the month of training?

There was this one week where it was every day, and honestly, I can't even describe to you the pain that was in my body, not even just because it was my injury. Everyone was so debilitated, especially the ones that have experience but don't dance often. It's so hard on your body.

And then to go from that into five straight months of filming…

Honestly, it was a really nice way to get to know each other and all that jazz. It was really nice to have that.

Jason Renaud

Had you met anyone in the cast before arriving in Toronto?

I first met Quinn over Zoom. It's crazy to think back at it. But I auditioned for Anya and then I got a call back for Elise and I was like, "Yes, ma'am." So I ended up meeting her over Zoom with Gina Gammell and Jennifer Bendetti. And then when we first actually met, it was when we flew out to Canada. I also did chemistry reads for Anya over Zoom. It was more than 20 girls, and I was deathly ill. It was so sweet, Quinn and Gina were sending me soup while I was just back-to-back reading with people. But it was so much fun and I was so happy to be a part of that process.

As an actor, can you feel chemistry over Zoom?

I actually can. I'm sure it's harder to see over Zoom, but I still feel it and not feel it with specific people. It doesn't take away that much other than I guess the freeness of your body and being able to see it right in front of your eyes. Other than that, it's just the energy. Does the energy match, and as individuals, do you make sense as a pairing?

When you eventually get together, does it feel like meeting an online date in person for the first time?

Kristina and I met and we went straight into dancing. We had no dinner. It was so weird because we read these characters on paper and you just see a room of girls and you're just finally putting [the characters] into perspective. We would be stretching and I would just glance over at Kristina and be like, "Huh." We just wanted to stare at each other.

Going straight into playing these roles, did you find yourself merging Kristina and Anya, the character, in your heads?

I think both of us had a really good sense of familiarity with our characters, so it just felt pretty natural. Kristina's definitely not Anya, but she is like her in a lot of ways. I mean, at the end of the day, it's her face, it's her mannerisms. You could see that. And she put a lot of herself into her, but obviously the choices that they would make are very different. Kristina's very mature and knows herself pretty well. I think I'm very much like Elise in most ways.

How so?

Not to toot my own horn, but I do really feel a strong sense of confidence in my opinions and what I feel about the world, and I don't think anyone's going to persuade me otherwise unless I think it's correct. I also am very sensitive to the world around me, and I think Elise is very much like that, so I put a lot of myself into her. There's a lot of ways where I relate to her, and a lot of ways where I don't. I don't think I project cruelness as a defense mechanism. I don't think she's actually a cruel person, but she's just a little more bitchy than I am.

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Were you sad to leave her when the season wrapped?

I was just really sad about the cast of the people that I was leaving. I didn't feel like I was leaving Elise. She's in me.

Did you have a feeling that the show would be met with the reaction that it has? Can you tell when a project is going to be a hit?

I've always felt like the show was something special. I had no doubt in my brain. The passion that everyone has for the show is something that I think is pretty rare. Everybody involved was filled with so much passion that it shows through the screen and you can feel that. So as long as that was there, I didn't really care how it turned out because I wouldn't want to change this experience. This is exactly how I would want it to go, and even if it didn't come out, I would feel fulfilled. It's almost scary that it is out. People have opinions about it [who] don’t understand what we went through and what we talked about and all these things that just make the show so nuanced and beautiful.

Are you paying attention to the reactions online?

I stay off most of the time, but I love [fan] edits. I make sure all my friends send me all of them. I just find them so fun, and love seeing the way that people are viewing the show, and even the songs that they choose and the clips that they use. Oh my God, it's so sweet. The Anya and Elise ones make me cry all the time.

“I didn't really care how [the show] turned out because I wouldn't want to change this experience.”

What’s been your favorite song you’ve seen one set to?

“Pushing It Down and Praying” [by Lizzy McAlpine] because we listened to it so much during the show.

What else were you listening to during filming?

A lot of Jeff Buckley. We were very collaborative on the music [used in the show], and they really took into consideration what everyone thought. They also just picked such great songs. They have great taste. As for me, specifically, I just love Adrienne Lenker. She puts me in whatever mood that I want to be in, as long as it's an extreme mood. Even if I want to feel extremely joyous and running around, as long as it's Adrienne Lenker, it'll get me there. I mean, they're very sad sounding songs, but I don't view them as that unless I want them to be.

Have you seen her live?

No, and I would take my arm off to see her. I don't think I would be okay. She's been someone that I've been listening to for probably a year straight. I get very obsessed with music and then keep listening. I'm not an explorer that much unless I find something I love and then I'm listening to it over and over.

Who is your Mount Rushmore of musicians?

Oh my God. Adrienne Lenker, for sure. And I will always say that. People are going to get so tired of me saying that. Radiohead, I can't with them. They're just perfect. I love Nick Drake. And for a fun one — I know that this is a meme we’ve got to thank Beyonce, but thank you, Beyonce. I'm sorry. I'm obsessed with her to another extreme. Her Renaissance album was... I had a renaissance in my life.

I’m hoping the next one is rock, as is rumored.

When is that coming out?

I don’t have any insider information, unfortunately. I wish I did.

Oh my God. I would die. I just love her so much. She's just truly... I need her to release that Renaissance movie because I can't believe it's not streaming anywhere. It was the best thing I've ever seen. If I could watch it every morning…

Going back to the buzz around this show – before it even came out, Loewe flew you to Paris for their Spring 2027 show. What was the experience like for you?

It was so much fun. It was my first fashion show.

It’s wild how much goes into what is essentially ten minutes.

I know. That's why I made my trip much longer. Having to go back to a different time zone, my body would freak out. So I stayed in Le Marais with two of my friends. We didn't even go out. I'm not really a going out kind of person. The phase will come back. It's been there before, but for a couple of years now, I've just had no interest in it.

Do you think that comes from living in LA?

No, when I was in New York, the bar life was just not for me. I don't want to be screaming. I want to be comfortable. I want to be laughing in my home. I want to be talking to my friends. I want to be doing dumb shit. I do love going out dancing when I'm really in that vibe, but it's pretty rare. And if I go out, I'm going out. Do you know what I mean? That's why the bar life isn't for me. It's this intermediate section.

“We're actually a very overstimulated, anxiety-ridden cast that we were just like, "This is too much." We were outside just smoking and talking. We enjoy that kind of setting the most.”

How about the show premiere and party this week? Did you have a proper night out?

We're actually a very overstimulated, anxiety-ridden cast that we were just like, "This is too much." We were outside just smoking and talking. We enjoy that kind of setting the most.

After you get some sleep this weekend, what do the next few weeks look like for you?

Figuring out stuff, seeing how the show goes, and hopefully hanging out with the cast members and the directors just so we can. We're all so close. I just love them so much. I just want to see them. And when I was in Paris, I started working on a screenplay with my friend… When we were filming The Body, actually, I felt like directing was a little bit my calling. I would really enjoy being behind the camera, and I feel like we have quite a solid story. I think later down in my career, that's probably the main thing that I would want to be doing.

Quinn and Gina take everybody in the cast seriously, and they gave me the opportunity to shadow them if I want to, to have conversations about where it goes next. They really take in what you say and feel it. The opportunity of being so collaborative is honestly a rarity and probably only unique to working with women. I've been spoiled in a lot of my projects by working with women.

If you were to pitch them a storyline for season two, what would it be?

I can't tell you because it might happen. If I were to say it and then Quinn loves it and is just like, "Oh, we should really build on that," I'm going to regret saying it out loud my whole entire life.

Do you think Anya and Elise are going to make it?

I hope so. There are some things that [Quinn] would talk about if there was a potential season two, but there are certain things she was like, "We're not telling you until it's pretty set in stone." But I hope they're end game. If it's a slow burn, then it's a slow burn, and people have to wait. Maybe it'll just happen immediately if we get a season two, or maybe it won't. I just hope by the end of the series, if we get multiple seasons, that they do, that they are end game. And if they’re not, then f*ck…