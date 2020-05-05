Selena Gomez Will Star In A Quarantine Cooking Show for HBO Max

With nothing but time on our hands, it's little surprise that many amateur chefs and bakers have used our current era of quarantine to dive into some serious kitchen-based projects. Whether they are baking banana bread or meticulously concocting ingredient-heavy stews, people with cooking experience have been having the time of their lives experimenting with dishes they may have never had time to experiment with when free time was still a luxury. But what is there for the rest of us? Are those of us with little to no cooking prowess expected to starve? In the case of Selena Gomez, no. Rather, the pop star has linked up with some top chefs to coach her through recipe execution, and will be filming it all for Untitled Cooking Project, an unscripted reality series for the soon-to-be-launched HBO Max streaming service.

Slated to debut sometime this summer, the "casual, funny, and informative" series will follow the pop star as she remotely joins master chefs to help her cook. According to a press release, Gomez and her guest chefs will "tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients." Each of the series' ten episodes will focus on a food-related charity and "will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home."

Speaking on the acquisition, HBO Max's Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said, “We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine. Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through — how to make cooking at home exciting, fun, and delicious.”

And for what it's worth, Gomez seems just as excited about the opportunity. “I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food," she said. "I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

The only question to ask now is: What dishes will she make?

Untitled Cooking Project will debut on HBO Max sometime this summer.