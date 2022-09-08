Selena Gomez To Release A Documentary About Her Life

Selena Gomez is ready to share her story. The singer and actress typically keeps her personal life under wraps but her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, will give fans a behind the scenes look at her tumultuous rise to fame.

According to the synopsis, the documentary tracks Gomez who, “after years in the limelight, achieves unimaginable stardom. But as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness.” The film is described as an “intimate” exploration of Gomez’s story, spanning a 6 year time-period.

Apple TV has acquired the film and will release it on their streaming service. The documentary does not have a premiere date yet, but it seems it will be released in the near future. This afternoon, Gomez celebrated the film on Instagram and shared a quick teaser. The “Calm Down” singer posted a video of the opening credits, and wrote, “Wanna hear a part to my story...My Mind & Me, coming soon to @AppleTVPlus.”

Gomez has not revealed any details about the plot just yet, but given the title, the film will likely dive into her mental health journey. In the past year she has spoken out about being diagnosed as bipolar, and prioritizing her mental health. Gomez recently launched the “mental fitness” platform, Wondermind, with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and business partner, Daniella Pierson. The program works to “destigmatize and democratize” mental health, through guided mindfulness practices and transparent conversations. Singer Camila Cabello spoke with Gomez about having anxiety, and both artists shared their experience navigating mental health as public figures.

Gomez’s film is joining Apple’s growing slate of music documentaries. The streamer previously acquired Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which was nominated for an Emmy. Though not much is known about the production, the Gomez’s project was crafted by an impressive team. Alek Keshishian directed the feature. In 1991 Keshishian directed Madonna’s critically acclaimed documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare. If his work with the queen of pop is any indication of what’s to come, Gomez’s story is in the right hands.

