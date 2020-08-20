'Sexy Willy Wonka' Is The TikTok Meme You Never Asked For

TikTok has a knack for hosting some of the weirder phenomena online, and this time it's how Gen Z is horny for a guy who cosplays as Johnny Depp's version of Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. We've said it before and we'll say it again: this is the darkest timeline!

The bootleg Willy Wonka does a great job with wardrobe accuracy; he nails Depp's look with his long burgundy coat, top hat, kitschy bug-eye sunglasses, and a sleek black bob wig that make an appearance in every video. Like most TikTok creators @willywonkatiktok has his niche (Willy Wonka related content, of course), and it just so happens to sometimes include grinding to Akon's throwback horny anthem "I Wanna Love You" along with ab reveals.

As it turns out, his Gen Z audience can't get enough of the Wonka impersonator, and many of them are crushing hard. The creator recently revealed himself to be 19-year-old Duke Depp, and decided to indulge his fans' thirst. Cue a deluge of more grinding, lip biting that would put Lin-Manuel Miranda to shame, and a twerking duet with Tiger King's Carole Baskin to "Come Get Her" by Rae Sremmurd. It's snowballed into a meme in its own right, and once you get past how truly bizarre the whole thing is, the fanfare is pretty funny. "I Wanna Love You" will never be listened to the same way again.