Sky Ferreira Will Star In New Season Of Jordan Peele's 'Twilight Zone'

As the world continues to wait for the next Sky Ferreira album, the singer, songwriter, and actress will be flexing her acting muscles in the second season of Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot. A new CBS report detailing the science fiction anthology's upcoming season listed Ferreira as a cast member for the episode "Ovation," though it's unclear who she'll be playing and what the plot line will be. Joining her in the episode is a smattering of other stars, including Jurnee Smollett-Bell of Birds of Prey, Tawny Newsome of Lower Decks, Paul F. Tompkins of BoJack Horseman, and Thomas Lennon of Reno 911.

Ferreira has been teasing her second album, Masochism, since as early as 2015, two years following her debut album, Night Time, My Time, which was also affected by numerous delays. In 2019, she finally released Masochism's first single, "Downhill Lullaby," while also stating in a Pitchfork interview that the album would come in 2019, though, of course, it didn't.

That doesn't mean that in the six years since Ferreira has been on a complete hiatus, though: She featured on Charli XCX's 2019 album Charli, and she's been acting, playing roles in Eli Roth's horror film "The Green Inferno," as well as the 2017 revival of David Lynch's Twin Peaks. It makes sense for Ferreira to be involved in the Twilight Zone, continuing her streak of acting in eerie, odd projects.

The second season of Peele's Twilight Zone will premiere this summer on CBS. The star-studded cast list will feature Tavi Gevinson, Billy Porter, Kylie Bunbury, and a whole lot more.

In the meantime, hear Ferreira's "Downhill Lullaby" below.