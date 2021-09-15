After three long years, the beloved indie-rock musician Snail Mail has returned bearing new music, and news of her brand new album.

Titled Valentine, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s long-awaited sophomore record won’t be arriving in February 2022, but instead this fall — which should give you a hint for the tone of its songs. Alas, Snail Mail, real name Lindsey Jordan, is back to break our hearts once again, and she’s kicking it all off with the album’s first single and title track “Valentine,” out now with its cinematic, Victorian-themed music video; watch it below.

“I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” Jordan said in a press statement. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

Jordan skyrocketed to indie-rock stardom back in 2018 with the release of her intimate and explosive debut album Lush. The record, which she wrote at 17 and released shortly after graduating high school, became an instant cult classic thanks to her honest songwriting and raw and emotional singing voice. The album was also released during an indie-rock renaissance of sorts, led by a wave of new women singer-songwriters including Soccer Mommy, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and more.

Read on for everything we know about Snail Mail’s Valentine so far, including the full track list, album themes, and how to buy tickets to her upcoming world tour.

Snail Mail’s Valentine album cover. Tina Tyrell

Valentine Release Date

Snail Mail’s Valentine is out November 5, 2021 via Matador.

Valentine Track List

Valentine is jointly-produced by Jordan and musician Brad Cook, who’s worked with Bon Iver and Waxahatchee. The album spans 10 songs, and was written by Jordan alone between 2019 and 2020, and was largely recorded in Durham, North Carolina at the beginning of 2021. See the album’s full track list below.

Ben Franklin Headlock Light Blue Forever (Sailing) Madonna c. et. al. Glory Automate Mia

Valentine’s first single is out now

Valentine’s title track is out now as the world’s first taste of Jordan’s new album. A cresting rock song that explodes with guitars and Jordan’s distinct and shouty rasp on its chorus, “Valentine” is not a romantic proposal, and is instead a seething, heartbroken plea. “So why’d you wanna erase me?/ Darling, valentine/ You’ll always know where to find me/ When you change your mind,” she belts. Lovesickness drenches the song to its very last line: “Blame me if you need to/ But I adore you.”

Jordan also shared its Josh Coll-directed music video, a dramatic, Victorian-themed affair that almost feels like it could’ve been distantly inspired by the 2018 movie The Favourite. In it, Jordan is a chamber attendant to a very important woman, whom she’s clearly having some sort of illicit affair with. Later, at a raucous dinner party, she sees her secret lover kissing a man and, well, a very bloody and Tarantino-esque ending ensues. Watch below.

How to buy tickets to the Valentine Tour

Alongside news of the album, Jordan has also announced its accompanying world tour, which kicks off this fall in the U.S. on November 28, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. She’ll hit a smattering of cities ahead of 2022, before flying to the U.K. and Europe in February 2022 to play a slew of shows until May 2022.

She’ll be joined on select dates by musicians Spencer., Hotline TNT, Joy Again, and The Goon Sax.

See the full list of tour dates below.

2021 Tour dates

Sat Nov 27 2021 - Richmond VA @ The National*

Sun Nov 28 2021 - Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

Tue Nov 30 2021 - Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater*

Wed Dec 1 2021 - Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor*

Fri Dec 3 2021 - Birmingham AL @ Saturn*

Sat Dec 4 2021 - Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine*

Sun Dec 5 2021 - Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

Tue Dec 7 2021 - Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall*

Wed Dec 8 2021 - Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre*

Fri Dec 10 2021 - St Louis MO @ The Pageant*

Sat Dec 11 2021 - Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre*

Sun Dec 12 2021 - Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*

Mon Dec 13 2021 - Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre*

Wed Dec 15 2021 - Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

Thu Dec 16 2021 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place*

Fri Dec 17 2021 - Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall*

Sat Dec 18 2021 - Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony*

Sun Dec 19 2021 - Norfolk VA @ The NorVa*

Tue Dec 21 2021 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*

2022 Tour dates

Fri Feb 18 2022 - Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2

Sun Feb 20 2022 - Glasgow UK @ QMU

Tue Feb 22 2022 - Bristol UK @ SWX

Wed Feb 23 2022 - London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri Feb 25 2022 - Paris FR @ Le Trabendo

Sat Feb 26 2022 - Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne

Sun Feb 27 2022 - Bologna IT @ Locomotiv

Mon Feb 28 2022 - Milan IT @ Magnolia

Wed Mar 2 2022 - Zürich CH @ Bogen F

Thu Mar 3 2022 - Munich DE @ Ampere

Fri Mar 4 2022 - Dresden DE @ Groovestation

Sun Mar 6 2022 - Copenhagen DK @ Loppen

Mon Mar 7 2022 - Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen

Tue Mar 8 2022 - Oslo NO @ Parkteatret

Thu Mar 10 2022 - Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Sat Mar 12 2022 - Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater

Sun Mar 13 2022 - Hamburg DE @ Knust

Mon Mar 14 2022 - Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom

Tue Mar 15 2022 - Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9

Wed Mar 16 2022 - Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

Tue Apr 5 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Wed Apr 6 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Thu Apr 7 2022 - Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

Fri Apr 8 2022 - Boston MA @ Royale#

Sat April 9 2022 - Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

Mon Apr 11 2022 - Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Tue Apr 12 2022 - Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

Thu Apr 14 2022 - Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

Fri Apr 15 2022 - Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

Sat Apr 16 2022 - Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

Sun Apr 17 2022 - Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

Wed Apr 20 2022 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

Thu Apr 21 2022 - Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

Fri Apr 22 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sat Apr 23 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sun Apr 24 2022 - Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

Wed Apr 27 2022 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

Thu Apr 28 2022 - San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

Fri Apr 29 2022 - Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

Sat Apr 30 2022 - Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

Mon May 2 2022 - Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

Tue May 3 2022 - Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

Thu May 5 2022 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage^

Fri May 6 2022 - Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

Sat May 7 2022 - Carrboro NC @ Cat's Cradle^

Sun May 8 2022 - Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville^

* with Spencer & Hotline TNT

# with Joy Again

^ with The Goon Sax