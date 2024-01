Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Yes, and?” - Ariana Grande An exquisite “Vogue” interpolation and some well-timed drama have come together to create Ariana Grande’s most memorable era-starting single since “No Tears Left To Cry.”

“J CHRIST” - Lil Nas X “Bitch, I'm back like J Christ/ I'm finna get the gays hyped,” goes the incredible title lyric off Lil Nas X’s new song: a proper rap track that’s sure to go viral.

“Young Rich & In Love” - Kali Uchis The dreamiest song on Kali Uchis’ new Spanish-language record, ‘Orquideas’ goes to “Young Rich & In Love,” a puddle of twinkles and synths.

“OMG” - Suki Waterhouse Suki Waterhouse deliver big, rockstar howls on her new, arena-sized song “OMG.”

“Lego Ring (feat. Lil Yachty)” - Faye Webster You’ve never heard harmonizing like this on Faye Webster and Lil Yachty’s sweet and unexpected duet, “Lego Ring.”

“What’s Up (Big Buddy” - Jada Kingdom Jamaica’s biggest star of the moment is Jada Kingdom, whose stylish and jazzy take on dancehall has earned her a following of millions.

“Every Lil (feat. DJ Plead, MJ Nebrada)” - Logic1000 A global convergence of sounds — Aussie DJ Logic1000’s meditative house and Venezuelan singer MJ Nebrada’s sultry vocals — creates one of the most serene club tracks you’ve ever heard.

“Say Goodbye” - Future Islands What makes Baltimore-based band Future Islands’ synth pop stand out is the theatrical Broadway-ready vocals of frontman Samuel Thompson Herring.

“Batwanes Beek” - Felukah “Batwanes Beek,” a famous Egyptian classic that’s been sampled by Aaliyah and Beyoncé, gets a dancier, new version from NYC singer Felukah.

“Bleed” - Nailah Hunter Nailah Hunter is a classically trained harpist who has found a way to incorporate her instrument into strange and mystical pop-adjacent pieces.