Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“All Night” - IVE, Saweetie Forget the ‘00s, take me back to the 2010s where IVE and Saweetie have released “All Night,” a song that sounds like Icona Pop’s “I Love It” and Nicki Minaj’s “Superbass” had a baby.

“Tiny Moves” - Bleachers Jack Antonoff writes his swooniest lyrics on “Tiny Moves,” his groovy and aw-inducing song about wife Margaret Qually (who exuberantly stars in its adorable music video).

“Whatever” - Kygo, Ava Max Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever” probably didn’t need an EDM-pop flip, but Kygo and Ava Max lean so far into its camp that it works.

“Sadness as a Gift” - Adrianne Lenker Some of Adrianne Lenker’s most beautiful and simple songwriting is on “sadness as a gift,” a pure country ode about moving on with grace.

“Never Need Me” - Rachel Chinouriri Rachel Chinouriri, and her confessional bedroom pop is, is one of the U.K.’s most talked-about new musicians right now, with her latest song even including a cameo from Florence Pugh.

“Killing Time” - Nell Mescal Unlike other siblings of famous people, Nell Mescal is a creative force actually worth your attention — just wallow in the punch-in-the-gut lyrics of her latest song.

“BYE BYE” - Kim Gordon If you were expecting Sonic Youth from Kim Gordon’s latest solo song, sike! Instead, hear the veteran singer semi-rap, semi-mumble over noisy production on “BYE BYE.”

“Tongues” - Mel 4Ever, Ayesha Erotica Ayesha Erotica, hyperpop’s if-you-know-you-know cult producer, joins forces with rebel pop-maker Mel 4Ever for the horniest song indebted to tongues you didn’t know you needed to hear.

“Verde Oscura” - Gabriela Richardson, Rejjie Snow Disciples of smoked-out neo soul should get to know Gabriela Richardson, the Barcelona-based singer who’s pushing that sound out of Spain.

“Lagos (ft. Somadina)” - Deela “Where I’m from we don’t take no bullsh*t/ Where I’m from we don’t miss” brags Nigerian rapper Deela on “Lagos,” her icy ode to her hometown that proves her point.