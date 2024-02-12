Beyoncé's Texas Hoedown & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” - Beyoncé Beyoncé is entering the hoedown market with a rowdy, banjo-laced ditty that just made me look up how to two-step.

“Deeper Well” - Kacey Musgraves No one gets growing older like Kacey Musgraves, who sings about hitting gravity bongs and finding deeper reservoirs of faith in herself on her delicate new song.

“Forever” - Noah Kahan Noah Kahan describes commitment as spending “forever to see where you end” on his piercing and falsetto-laden love song.

“Sunday Service” - Latto Latto elbows her way into the rap girl beef with her own slick and swaggy diss track that seems to point its target on everyone and no one.

“Lonely Dancers” - Conan Gray Conan Gray’s new technicolor, dancefloor thumper puts “Safety Dance” and “Billie Jean” in a blender and presses go.

“Hello” - Atarashii Gakko! Punk has never sounded so ecstatic and bubbly in the hands of Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!

“mr useless (feat. SG Lewis)” - Shygirl I don’t know how to explain it but Shygirl’s new Y2K-core club anthem with SG Lewis was made for Motorola RAZR phones.

“Too Much” - girl in red girl in red has ditched her heart eyes and is getting delicious revenge on her barbed new pop song, “Too Much.”

“Mood Swings” - Little Simz U.K.-based rapper Little Simz changes her flow up over heavy 808s and a techno beat that’s begging to be blasted at all the warehouse raves.

“Nothing Like” - Mannequin Pussy I can’t help but swoon at Mannequin Pussy’s desperate and delectable description of love: “Oh my useless life/ It meant close to nothing/ Until I breathe the air you breathe.”