Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Love On” - Selena Gomez Selena Gomez is madly in love — with Paris, she wants us to believe on her bubbly and flirty new song “Love On,” which is dedicated to her time in the city (though, we’re assuming Benny Blanco is next in line).

“Saturn” - SZA We’ve all done it: woozily wondered if life — and relationships — would be better on a different planet, but probably not as eloquent and moving as SZA.

“Fashion Icon” - Aliyah’s Interlude TikToker-turned-singer Aliyah’s Interlude is doing the music thing differently — namely, getting weird with it — like on her latest anthem where she’s screaming about wearing designer.

“Starving” - Audrey Nuna, Teezo Touchdown Never has the devastating gut-punch of getting friend-zoned (or finding oneself in an unrequited relationship) been expressed so eloquently as Audrey Nuna and Teezo Touchdown harmonizing: “I’m starving/ And you just wanna be friends.”

“Ma Bansak” - Zeyne Alongside Elyanna, Jordanian-Palestinian singer Zeyne is another silky voiced serenader bridging the gap between Arabic and Western pop.

“Aphrodite” - Sam Short, Harmony Sam Short and Harmony’s “Aphrodite” was made for girls with daddy issues (or, imagine it as an old LDR-cut from her Born To Die era).

“Quiero Ser Sexy” - SoFTT A ubiquitous arcade game beat has been flipped into a lusty club anthem by horny dance music specialists and Miamians, SoFTT.

“Bad Luck Bad Habit” - Alycia Lang Steel pedal guitar and Alycia Lang’s transportive lyrics make her new song feel like a rare February sun warming your face.

“JELLY” - Mercury (feat. Niontay) “Cuz I’ll merk a b*tch,” raps Mercury with the calm of a monk and nonchalant swagger of a Gen Z you don’t wanna cross.

“OO! AH!” - RYL0 Purity Ring’s Corin Roddick animated the bloops and bleeps of Ryl0’s new song “OO! AH!,” which explains its mesmerizing holographic and crystalline sheen.