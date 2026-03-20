The cracks in MUNA’s affirmation “Lots of people love me / so if you don’t, if you don’t / Love me / I won’t even notice if you don’t / love me” are there from the beginning, but it all comes crumbling down by the outro. It’s incredibly refreshing to hear a band of MUNA’s stature put this feeling of self-importance for the purpose of self-preservation into a song, and is probably the most realistic example of “Stars, they’re just like us” I’ve heard in a long time.