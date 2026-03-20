Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“So What” by MUNA
The cracks in MUNA’s affirmation “Lots of people love me / so if you don’t, if you don’t / Love me / I won’t even notice if you don’t / love me” are there from the beginning, but it all comes crumbling down by the outro. It’s incredibly refreshing to hear a band of MUNA’s stature put this feeling of self-importance for the purpose of self-preservation into a song, and is probably the most realistic example of “Stars, they’re just like us” I’ve heard in a long time.
“Leak It” by FLO
The beat is hot, the vocals are crisp, and the music video is giving choreography down. The girl-group renaissance is alive and well, with nostaligically forward-thinking acts like FLO leading the charge.
“LUVAGIRL” by Coco Jones
A stark about-face from Jones’ past burn-the-house-down breakup songs, it’s good to see the R&B singer has finally found a love worth singing about.
“Running To Pain” by Kelsey Lu
Who among us hasn’t found themselves in a cycle of pain before? The lyrics are just vague enough that they can be applied to any situation — a relationship, a job, an addictive substance — yet Kelsey Lu manages to make the sentiment completely their own with their own unique point of view.
“Trouble” by Grace Ives
If bedroom pop existed in the ‘80s, this is what it would’ve sounded like (complimentary). All eyes on Grace Ives.
“Gracie” by Naomi Scott
A soft-rock groove, but make it Solange. Here, Scott grapples with an alternate version of herself, one that’s much well-spoken and self-assured. It’s only a matter of time before she relives Gracie and Naomi are one and the same.
“Bodyfeeling” by Underscores
I, too, get a body feeling listening to this song. The restrictive instrumental underscores (no pun intended) the restrained lyrics perfectly, with a much-needed scream-into-the-pillow release in the final minute.
“Rabbits Can Swim” by Florence Road
There’s something in the water in Ireland that breeds the best rock bands. Sure, this tender ballad might be missing some of Florence Road’s usual rockist DNA, but the instrumental and lyrical compositions are proof enough that they have it.
“brb” by The Two Lips
You can’t make a song this dreamy and cloud-like without a little help from a romance language.
“Simple Life” by Girl Scout
We started this list with a song infused with faithless affirmations, and we’ll end it with one, too. “Everything is fine,” indeed.