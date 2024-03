Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Obsessed” - Olivia Rodrigo With raging guitars and distorted vocals, “Obsessed” might be the edgiest we’ve heard Olivia Rodrigo — and we're politely asking for more.

“ART” - Tyla Yet another silky smooth, amapiano-powered party-raiser from Tyla, South Africa’s name-to-know right now.

“Magnetic” - Illit HYBE hasn’t debuted a bad girl group, and their latest launch, ILLIT — with an elevated, bubblegum pop sound — is yet another bullseye.

“Crimes of the Heart” - Waxahatchee Even gorgeous, streaking pedal steel guitar can’t compete with Waxahatchee’s greatest instrument: her wiry and wise voice.

“No Falta” - Tei Shi Tei Shi’s “No Falta” sounds like the music really chic luxury brand commercials would’ve played at the cusp of the 2000s – and that’s a compliment.

“Lover’s Rock” - Cruza 4/20 is coming up and your playlist is missing this soul-warming psychedelia from Orlando-based band Cruza. You’re welcome.

“I’m a Slut” - Loren Kramar The best way I can describe the utterly whimsical, brilliant vibe of Loren Kramar’s “I’m a Slut” is circus balladeer in a steampunk bar.

“Inaka” - Mei Semones Mei Semones’ wonderful heart-opening indie rock transcends genre, languages, and even time signatures.

“Wanna Go” - Ethel The soft-vocals-over-breakbeats trend has reached maximum capacity but some more room deserves to be made for French singer Ethel’s latest — a reminder of how transcendent the technique can sound when executed well.