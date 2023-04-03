NewJeans’ “Zero” & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Zero” - NewJeans Our favorite K-pop girlies of 2023 are still churning out the hits, even when it’s spon con for Coke.

“Sorry Not Sorry” - Tyler, The Creator Tyler, The Creator shared eight new songs from 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost. On “Sorry Not Sorry,” he poignantly looks back at his storied career while doling out real and fake apologies to those he’s wronged.

“Kaleidoscope” - Chappell Roan Smoked out jazz rooms, a solo spotlight, and a singer with a sterling voice are all the ways we hear Chappell Roan’s showstopping “Kaleidoscope.”

“FKA MESS” - Abra Abra has our complete attention with the spiraling six-minute pop wormhole into jagged beats and emo-adjacent guitar.

“Psychos” - Jenny Lewis Gentle, psychedelic country-pop from Jenny Lewis that feels like a hot wind rolling through open windows.

“Trust Issues” - Slimeroni Slimeroni, one of the bold voices from last year’s huge “Shabooya,” makes a charismatic first impression on “Trust Issues.”

“It’s Euphoric” - Georgia True euphoria is often intense and fleeting, but Georgia and producer Rostam summon a mellower blissed-out version, one you can summon whenever you’re looking for a gentle boost.

“Dive” - Olivia Dean Olivia Dean’s luminous, soulful sound feels like it’s in direct conversation with the brassy, sunshine melodies of bands like The Temptations.

“I Think” - Anna Shoemaker For once, the shouting on this song isn’t from crushing heartbreak, but from a full-body quaking crush!

“When Can I” - Buzzy Lee Buzzy Lee’s lacy vocals combined with the song’s rich horns synths make for a very pretty sonic escape.

