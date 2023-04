Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Fever” - Yaeji This is rave rock, Yaeji style.

“4EVA (feat. Pharrell Williams)” - Kaytraminé The battle for song of the summer has begun! Kaytraminé’s (the new duo of Kaytranada and Aminé) groove-inducing and Pharrell-featuring “4EVA” is in first place.

“People Pt.2 (feat. IU)” - Agust D BTS’ Suga, as his alias Agust D, gets into the crevices of human nature on this pensive duet with South Korea’s most beloved vocalist, IU.

“Too Many Things” - The Linda Lindas The Linda Lindas and their bone-crunching punk sound fight against raising expectations on their rambunctious first release of the year.

“Terms and Conditions” - Mahalia There are an innumerable number of grooves on Mahalia’s latest, another excellent addition to the late-90s R&B trend.

“I Been Young” - George Clanton Everything about vaporwave pioneer George Clanton’s new single screams turn-of-the-century heartthrob hit, down to its time-warped music video.

“Blockbuster” - KC Rae KC Dalager, the lead singer of one of pop music’s greatest groups Now, Now, is solo and conjuring sherbet-skied dreams about Blockbuster.

“One Touch” - Bambii Bow at the altar of Toronto’s hottest DJ of the moment, Bambii.

“Wild Heart” - Towa Bird In a speeding car racing through the desert is the only acceptable way to listen to Towa Bird’s exuberant “Wild Heart.”

“Under Your Spell” - Snow Strippers Snow Strippers’ “Under Your Spell” is a little Eurodance, a little trashy suburban electronica, and a lot of fun.