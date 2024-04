Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“The Black Dog” - Taylor Swift The most tortured song on Taylor Swift’s new record is actually “The Black Dog,” which beyond just being emotionally annihilating, puts into perspective how cruel breakups in the digital age can be.

“Fame Won’t Love You (feat. Paris Hilton) - Sia Click play because you’ve never heard Paris Hilton belt (yes, actually belt) like this before.

“Baddy On The Floor” - Jamie xx, Honey Dijon Every summer has that huge electronic hit, and Jamie xx and Honey Dijon’s “Baddy On The Floor,” with blazing disco horns and house piano, is that one of 2024.

“Wadibusa (feat. OHP Sage, Pcee, & Djy Biza)” - Uncle Waffles If you haven’t brushed up on amapiano, South Africa’s breakout dance genre, yet, then let Uncle Waffles’ five delirious, sweaty minutes be your master class.

“hair down” - thủy Bay-area singer thủy is a rising voice in R&B, but she proves she’s got the chops to own the breakbeat-pop space, too, with “hair down.”

“Candy” - Mk.gee Every artist’s new favorite artist is Mk.gee, the Los Angeles-based whiz guitarist and songwriter making soulful post-rock that sounds like nothing you’ve heard before.

“22” - Hana Vu Move aside Taylor Swift — the heart-wrenching, sad-girl version of “22” just dropped from piercing songwriter Hana Vu.

“JaJaJa” - SoFTT We expect every Miami club to be blasting this Latin techno banger all summer.

“To The Dancefloor” - Debby Friday Debby Friday’s supremely chill, dance-floor heater will get the girls “shaking ass like a nihilist.”

“Angel Blessings” - Sex Week Brooklyn-based band Sex Week makes whisper-y, sinister-sounding grunge that leans on the heavier side, but their songs still maintain a distinct pop backbone.