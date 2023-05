Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Fine Line” - Kesha A murky, oil spill of a pop song that’s the most brutally honest and clear-headed you’ve ever heard Kesha: “Fine line between selling out and being bought/ fine line between famous and being forgot.”

“Freak Me Now” - Jessie Ware “Let me know if you want that oochie-coochie,” squeals Jessie Ware on the delightfully camp French house explosion, “Freak Me Now.”

“UNFORGIVEN” - Le Sserafim Le Sserafim continues to be one of the more unconventional girl groups out with this assertive anthem that includes spaghetti western riffs from Nile Rogers.

“No More Lies” - Thundercat, Tame Impala The psychedelia of Tame Impala and loose, freewheeling funk of Thundercat mix brilliantly on “No More Lies.”

“The Clutch” - Palehound Love is just a punch in the gut for Palehound on this jagged rock frenzy that belies some softness in its melodies.

“Posters” - Long Beard, Ryan Galloway There is a little pop synth breakdown towards the end of “Posters” that kicks this otherwise breezy and blushing tune up to 100.

“Glossolalia” - :3LON Gorgeous vocals by :3LON and rich layers of production make “Glossolalia” feel like a fantastic trip hurtling through the cosmos.

“Overstimulated” - Cat & Calmell The body is a flesh prison on Cat & Calmell’s Y2K rock track that spirals into screams.

“Alpha” - Chrissy Chlapecka Chrissy Chlapecka’s “Alpha” sounds like a cut straight from Britney Spears’ Circus era — in the absolute best way.

“Stardust” - The Kobras The reverb is turned to the max on U.K. band The Kobras’s warped psychedelia.