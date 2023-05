Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Welcome To MY World” - aespa (feat. naevis) There’s aptly a mysterious and uncanny edge to aespa’s alluring new trap ballad — which they share with their AI counterparts — “Welcome To MY World.”

“Co-Star” - Amaarae Obsession with astrology app Co-Star is kicked to the next level with Amaarae’s sparkling ode to the app and astrological connection.

“Enough” - Fred again..., Brian Eno Teacher and student (yes, Fred again... was mentored by Brian Eno!) reunite for an album of nostalgic and atmospheric sunset-hour tunes; the gauzy “Enough” is a standout.

“Sever The Blight” - Hemlocke Springs Hemlocke Springs is the most interesting out of all the TikTok artists right now; her latest release is a thumping ‘80s pop song written in the vein of a medieval fairytale.

“Tu Nightmare” - Bb trickz Barcelona-based rapper and general icon Bb trickz masters ASMR flow on this slinky bite-sized cut that we wish was longer than 1:47.

“Deceiver” - Helena Deland, Claire Rousay There’s a mystifying lightheaded beauty to Claire Rousay and Helena Deland’s pulled-back duet “Deceiver,” a song about interpersonal diplomacy.

“Every Fucking Time” - Claud “I just can’t believe it/ but I believe it every fucking time,” sings Claud, cracking the code on the lies we tell ourselves in relationships.

“Wild n Sweet” - Jam City (feat. Empress Of) A delectable, summer house bop if we’ve ever heard one.

“Teeth” - Sorry Mom Sorry Mom is great name for a punk band, and “Teeth” is

“Off the Wall” - Chenayder