Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Gimme A Light” - Ice Spice Getting to hear Ice Spice yell-rap about hotboxxing a car and being “Miss Poopie” over a Sean Paul sample is a glorious thing.

“360” - Charli XCX We’re calling it now: “I’m your favorite reference” is about to be the Instagram caption this summer.

“He Knows (ft. Lil Nas X)” - Camila Cabello Camila Cabello’s experimental pop streak continues with this very sexy collab with Lil Nas X that’s elevated by a brilliant and head-spinning Ojerime sample.

“Lose My Breath” - Stray Kids, Charlie Puth Every summer, another K-pop boy band vies for the charts. This time it’s Stray Kids’ turn, and they’ve collabed with Charlie Puth for an R&B-lite banger that’s so earworm-y it deserves a debut at No. 1.

“Miénteme” - Orville Peck & Bu Cuarón Rising star Bu Cuaron’s piercing voice feels like a big gulp of water on this dusty Western corrido by Orville Peck.

“Bad Vibes (ft. Seyi Vibez)” - Ayra Starr Playing this bad-vibes-cleansing bop by Nigeria’s Ayra Starr is the equivalent of lighting a palo santo for your life.

“Pluto” - Raveena While everyone else is singing about Saturn, Raveena’s paying funky homage to Pluto, the planet of new love.

“Boom Boom Back (ft. Beck)” - Hinds RIYL Haim, but if they were grungier, sleazier, and 50% more chaotic.

“Aura (ft. Baby Tate)” - Emmy Meli This is an every-season anthem for all the “protect my peace” girlies.

“Bon Bon” - Fcukers I don’t know what “Go to the beach and I get you bon bon” means, but I haven’t been able to stop singing it for the past 10 minutes.