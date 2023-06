Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“특(S-Class)” - Stray Kids Stray Kids’ skull-rattling “특(S-Class)” — impressively written, composed, and arranged by its own members — sounds like listening to three different songs at once. In a good way.

“Popular” - The Weeknd, Madonna, Playboi Carti Amid an onslaught of very dismal reviews, the singular bright spot for The Idol just might be its soundtrack, which — thanks to The Weeknd and a slate of superstars features — actually grips your attention.

“i like u” - Tove Lo Tove Lo’s “i like u” is less love song and more dance floor heater with its ecstatic molly-rolling hook.

“Put It On Da Floor Again (feat. Cardi B)” - Latto Cardi B spares no souls on a knockout guest verse for “Put It On Da Floor Again”: “Shittin' on these b*tches, dunkin' on they heads/ Get these hoes some melatonin, put they ass to bed.”

“Two Tens” - XG, Harvey, Maya XG’s two ten emcees show off impressive chops on this swaggy and sunny remake of Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s “Two Tens.”

“Me, my girls & I” - Boys World Boys World’s “me, my girls & i” is Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” of 2023 (a great thing).

“Expectations” - Lana Lubany Arabic and alluring ‘90s-tinged R&B collide on this sultry number by Lana Lubany, one of the most exciting voices rising in Arab pop right now.

“Double Tap” - LSDXOXO If another artist’s electroclash song about sex wasn’t your cup of tea, try out LSDXOXO’s tranced-up and raunchtastic take on the genre.

“Chuki Chuki” - Esty Los Angeles-based Dominican singer Esty hammers out a saucy and smooth reggaeton stunner with a melodic bridge that gives shades of Rosalía.

“Ms. America” - bully “I don’t want to teach a kid to fight/ For you,” Bully wearily sings on “Ms. America,” her frank, rock grief-song to a country that only keeps breaking our hearts.