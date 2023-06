Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Shy Boy” - Carly Rae Jepsen CRJ talks up a shy boy over the funkiest bassline you’ve ever heard.

“Barbie World” - Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice finish each others’ bars over an Aqua “Barbie Girl” sample on “Barbie World,” the best collaboration from the official Barbie soundtrack so far.

“New York Transit Queen” - Corinne Bailey Rae Corinne Bailey Rae goes full rocker on “New York Transit Queen,” a just-under-two-minute ode to the girls that rule the Big Apple’s subways.

“Where Do We Go From Here” - Icona Pop Icona Pop’s dance anthems are next to none when it comes to having fun at the club.

“You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” - Charly Bliss Charly Bliss’ new song explores the cringey feeling that comes from reading back the texts you sent an ex.

“Throw It Back” - Big Freedia Three minutes of Big Freedia instructing you to “throw it back” — and the most bodacious frisky NOLA bounce.

“Good Things Take Time” - Harmony Trividad Girlpool may be over, but Harmony Trividad’s solo era has just begun with a gleaming, vulnerable debut single.

“COOL_DNB_SONG” - 8485 “COOL_DNB_SONG” — which lives up to what it advertises — is just the first step into the rabbit hole lore of its singer, the musician 8485, a girl with an AI installed in her head (so her label says).

“You Wish” - Flyana Boss “Hello Christ? I’m bout to sin again,” is just a taste of the playful, effervescent energy that defines TikTok rising group Flyana Boss’ rap.

“too young to die (feat. First Aid Kit)” - M. Ward The lyrics “too young to die” begin feeling like the code to cracking open the universe on M. Ward and First Aid Kit’s poignant, soft duet.