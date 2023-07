Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo You’ve probably already heard this song. It only gets better with each listen.

“Big Hammer” - James Blake Before James Blake started singing sad synth-y songs, he was making some out-of-the-box electronic tracks — very much like his latest.

“Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)” - Sexyy Red The biggest and raunchiest songs of 2023 belong to St. Louis’ Sexyy Red, whose raw and endlessly entertaining personality and flow is on full display on her latest risqué single.

“Room Service” - Holly Humberstone Holly Humberstone heals a friend on this gentle and warbling guitar-laced tune.

“Morning Pages” - The Japanese House ft. MUNA MUNA and The Japanese House are on a song together and it’s wind-through-the-curtains magic.

“Spirit 2.0” - Sampha On his first release since 2016, swooping instrumentals lift Sampha up as he sings about being caught and held by his friends.

“Estos Días” - BRATTY BRATTY is the shining new voice out of Mexico’s bedroom pop scene.

“Why Am I Alive Now?” - Anohni “I don’t know why I’m alive right now,” sings Anohni about watching a world slowly destroy itself on the above — an urgent, aimless anthem that arrives with a video directed by Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer.

“Slugs” - Slow Pulp Slow Pulp’ “slugs” was made for that hazy and sweet late summer crush.

“LGC” - Saint Ahmad ft. Lolita Leopard “LGC” stands for “let’s get crazy” and yes, the clanking, bpm-rising voguing anthem delivers on that promise.