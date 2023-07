Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Super Shy” - NewJeans The song of the summer for us shy girls all over the world is here.

“I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift This slinky, rocky track about hidden affairs and stolen looks is already being deemed by Swfities as one of the best From The Vault tracks.

“Think Fast” - Dominic Fike ft. Weezer Interpolating Weezer’s “Undone,” “Think Fast” is Dominic Fike’s own take on a moody guitar anthem about squaring up with life.

“Mama Eh” - Elyanna You don’t need to know Arabic to reverberate with the spiritual yearning on Elyanna’s “Mama Eh.”

“Silent Assassin” - Tkay Maidza & Flume In under two minutes and to a grinding Flume beat, Tkay Maidza reaffirms her place as Australia’s most exciting artist right now.

“Summer Glass” - Julie Byrne Julie Byrne’s tremendous “Summer Glass” is a love song that was created in the midst of grieving, and will have you feeling the explosive weights of both life and death.

“Change” - FLO “Do you know how your man’s moving?” asks FLO on “Change,” a track that proves we need more songs about women looking out for women.

“Running Blind” - Aluna, Tchami & Kareen Lomax A jangling house jam that feels like downing a summer spritzer on the dancefloor.

“Love Me In Chapters” - Chrissi Spare plucked guitar and distorted vocals allow Chrissi’s heart-wrenching, iambic songwriting to bleed through: “Reading about it/ turning and turning the pages allowing/ myself to fade in the story about him.”

“Girl Class” - Um, Jennifer? A rollicking anthem about “craving community within trans girlhood,” turns more horny than educational (as it should).