Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“ETA” - NewJeans I wake to this song. I sleep to this song. I dream to this song. Those who get it, will get it!

“Talk To Me Nice” - Tinashe Tinashe the independent artist continues to be her most interesting iteration.

“Love Like This” - Zayn ZAYN actually sounds quite good over a drum and bass beat. I hope there’s more where this came from on his upcoming album.

“The Weekend” - Stormzy & Raye Raye and Stormzy try to schedule a flirty hang on this slick, ‘00s R&B-laced bop.

“Vampire Empire” - Big Thief A very “Big Thief” Big Thief song, which should be great news to everybody.

“skin in the game” - Slowdive A clarifying shoegaze reset from the masters themselves, Slowdive.

“Sedative” - Viji “London’s not as cool without you,” sings Viji on the extremely grungy yet deeply romantic “Sedative.”

“Studio Rat” - Celia This pretty guitar song from Celia will be relatable to anyone who’s ever been asked to stop being so sad.

“11:11” - LUCI LUCI’s vibrant sing-songy delivery give her loose, cool songs an edge.

“I Saw U” - Swank Mami With a name like Swank Mami, you know the Oslo-based musician’s dance-oriented R&B is far from boring and bland.