Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“bad idea right?” - Olivia Rodrigo Another masterpiece (and soul sister to “brutal”) from Olivia Rodrigo, whose streak of cheeky songwriting doesn’t let up: “I just tripped and fell into his bed!”

“namesake” - Noname Noname name checks Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Beyoncé, and herself on this sharp rumination about capitalism, complicity, and fame.

“Talk Too Much” - Reneé Rapp An anxious, overthinking bop by the latest formidable force in pop, Reneé Rapp.

“ghosts” - yeule A natural glitch in yeule’s crystal clear singing makes even her most acoustic songs otherworldly.

“SUKI” - Alvaro Diaz, RaiNao The romance is dialed up to 100 on this steamy sunset serenade (with some Jersey Club innuendo thrown in) by Puerto Rico rapper Alvaro Diaz.

“Loop” - thanks for coming As thanks for coming’s Rachel Brown sings about being “stuck on a loop” with someone, the song also gently returns on itself like a hypnotic dream.

“ur soggy” - DAISY WORLD “Ur Soggy” is the sun-sparkling entrance of Daisy World, the Los Angeles singer who’s already worked with Tyler, The Creator and Steve Lacy.

“Before” - Blonde Redhead Front woman Kazu Makino’s hushed and askew vocals are a wondrous thing.

“Back N Forth” - Mondaii Mondaii’s “Back N Forth” exudes strong “212” energy, with some jazzy elegance sprinkled in.

“The World’s Biggest Paving Slab” - English Teacher On “The World’s Biggest Paving Slab,” U.K. band English Teacher hammers out post-punk that gets surprisingly angelic on the hook.