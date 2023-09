Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Keep Going Up” - Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake The trio that ruled the mid-00s airwaves is back — and they haven’t lost the magic.

“Last Time I Saw You” - Nicki Minaj The world doesn’t often get to hear Nicki Minaj’s soft and ethereal side (like in “Pills N Potions”), but when we do, it’s always a surprising treat.

“HONEY (ARE U COMING)” - Måneskin Måneskin’s fiery ode to the early morning rendezvous (hence the title’s winking double entendre).

“Isabel Marant” - Coi Leray Coi Leray, no longer a viral flash in the pan, finds a signature sound and style.

“their love” - Tirzah One of experimental electronica’s tenderest creators, Tirzah, is back with a seamless 11-track album dedicated to all shades of love; the above is one of its blissful undulating cuts.

“if i die” - almondmilkhunni Almondmilkhunni’s pop is the perfect blend of dreamy and frenetic dance.

“I Would Now” - Evangeline Evangeline’s “I Would Now” has the faintest shades of Dean Martin’s “On An Evening In Roma,” in that it’s whimsical, sweet, and light like a breeze.

“Backwards” - H31R H31R is a hip hop duo merging rapping with glitchy electronic music, offering a pleasing jolt to the senses.

“Callate La Boca” - SoFTT SoFTT makes “hard music for soft people” and their latest is bubblegum hyperpop dressed up as thrashing techno.