Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Bongos” - Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion WAP is out; BONGOS is in.

“get him back!” - Olivia Rodrigo Don’t get us wrong — we love a big ballad from OR. But there’s just something about her blasé shit-talking over sticky guitar riffs that makes us think this is her signature sound.

“gravity” - Tinashe This heady atmospheric cut from Tinashe sounds like when the smoke machine fogs out the club and your body’s just moving off memory.

“You’re Beautiful” - The Rose South Korean band The Rose is like if One Direction made wide-eyed indie rock songs. This is a great thing.

“Wrong One (feat. K Carbon, Aleza, Tay Keith)” - GloRilla, Gloss Up, Slimeroni The rap girls in Memphis are all BFFs and making concrete-hard tracks with each other.

“Rehab” - d4vd What sets d4vd’s emo-rock apart is the genuine feeling of torment you can hear in his howls.

“Vajkoczy” - Sofia Kourtesis Press play for a brief, mental vacation to a crystal blue beach.

“I Feel Bad For My Dog” - Kate Teague “I feel bad for my dog/ he probably wonders why I cry,” sings Kate Teague, a musician who writes like early Soccer Mommy with some country twang.

“www she hot” - Uche Yara This is Berlinite Uche Yara’s first-ever song release, and it’s a wonder: a yelping, full-throttle punk-rock-R&B bricolage.

“Let Me Fight” - Creams The music of Georgian singer Creams aligns more with performative poetry delivered over unnerving droning synthscapes.