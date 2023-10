Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Rich Baby Daddy” - Drake ft. SZA & Sexyy Red A lot is going on on perhaps the funnest song on Drake’s new album, To All The Dogs: Sexyy Red instructing to “bend that ass over” and “let that coochie breathe”; SZA belting her feelings; and Drake rapping “Dog Days Are Over.”

“There’s A World” - Sufjan Stevens Sufjan Steven’s glowing cover of Neil Young’s “There’s A World” gets even more devastating once you learn who his new album is dedicated to.

“Collect” - Torres “I’ve come to collect,” roars Brooklyn’s TORRES on her unforgiving, hammer of a revenge song.

“Angel” - Omar Apollo Omar Apollo’s latest wave of new music is some of his best, including this heavy, Auto-Tuned hymn about talking someone off a ledge: “too young to grow wings/ too young to be an angel.”

“Half-Life” - Slauson Malone 1 On Slauson Malone’s “Half-Life,” a delicately plucked guitar song explodes into a grungy love trap with some strange devilish tones.

“Drift” - Coucou Chloe French DJ Coucou Chloe crafts a chic club track with room-wobbling bass and slick four on the floor beats.

“Annie Pick A Flower (My House)” - Saya Gray Listening Saya Gray’s “Annie Pick A Flower (My House)” feels like trying to solve a riddle: the head of one beast and the body and tail of another.

“Protect” - Marco Luka You may know North Carolina’s Marco Luka as a vocalist for the bubbling boy band Weston Estate, but he also makes his own music: heartsick fluid bops like “Protect.”

“More Green” - Mia Joy The vocals on Mia Joy’s “More Green” sound like it’s floating in from far away which adds to the band’s dreamy, synth-y appeal.

“reefer” (ft. Zootzie) - kurtains 19-year-old Kurtains hails from Wales but his emotive music — a bricolage of pop, dream rap, and hyperpop — is all internet.

“Water” - Tyla Smooth afrobeats and aqueous synths makes listening to Tyla effortless.