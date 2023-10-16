Lola Leon’s “Spelling” & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“FINA (feat. Young Miko)” - Bad Bunny Young Miko is the next female rapper primed to break out from Puerto Rico so it only makes sense Bad Bunny features her on the rowdy “FINA.”

“Afraid Of Heights” - boygenius “I've never smoked a cigarette/ I wanna live a vibrant life/ but I wanna die a boring death” is yet another devastating lyric to add to the boygenius oeuvre.

“Spelling” - Lola Leon Lola Leon channels her mom’s 1998 gothic classic “Frozen” on her own sublime, dark-pop track “Spelling.”

“One Of Your Girls” - Troye Sivan An undercurrent of devastation runs under Troye Sivan’s beautiful “One Of Your Girls,” a simple-on-the-surface pop song that deserves more consideration.

“Call Me If You Down (feat. Maeta)” - Maiya The Don Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don is turning heads with her confident debut album, of which the dance-y “Call Me If You Down” is a standout.

“Black Eye” - Allie X Allie X time jumps to thumping ‘80s synth-pop on her first release since 2021, “Black Eye.”

“Never Had This (feat. Vory)” - Chxrry22 Familiarize yourself with Toronto singer Chxrry22’s sultry alt-R&B before she opens for The Weeknd later this month.

“Loved By You” - Chelsea Cutler Chelsea Cutler’s “Loved By You” finds its heart in its an expansive, sing-a-long-worthy chorus.

“Bright Green Vibrant Gray” - Helena Deland Helena Deland shares a beautiful day with someone on “Bright Green Vibrant Gray” and translates that quiet goodness into song.

“Cut Me Open” - Um, Jennifer NYC’s Um, Jennifer likens love to indulging in a little cannibalism, but in a fun way.