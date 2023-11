Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Chanel Pit” - Tierra Whack Tierra Whack’s playful, nonsensical wordplay reaches a new level on her first release since 2021: “Arm and a leg for this bag/ And I got a bag in the bag/ And another bag inside my bag/ Ask what's in my bag, it's just a bag.”

“Ophelia” - PinkPantheress PinkPantheress’ first full-length album is full of beautiful dance-pop reveries but none so pretty as “Ophelia,” a dainty harp-plucked tune masking a tragic break-up anthem.

“Houdini” - Dua Lipa The only magic trick on Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” is how they made a bass-line that funky.

“I Believe In Love Again” - Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz Peggy Gou and Lenny Kravitz are dance-floor cupids on this seductive rock-club anthem.

“Playing Favorites” - Sheer Mag Philly rock heroes Sheer Mag had a singular mission for their new song: to make a straight up rock banger. They succeeded!

“I Care” - Fabiana Palladino & Jai Paul Every second of Fabiana Palladino and Jai Paul’s slow-burning and luxurious four-minute duet is worth it.

“10.25” - Talia Goddess Talia Goddess is a songwriter from Brooklyn making edgy alternative soul that ventures into the spiritual realm.

“Makeup (feat. Lolo Zouai)” - Slayyyter A deconstructed pop banger that deserves to live on your pregame playlist.

“333” - Sita Fashion It Girl and former Rihanna muse Sita shares her first-ever song: a chic techno thrasher with a devilish edge.

“Amar Otra Vez” - Cash Bently Cash Bently’s modern corridos — Latin ballads of poetic storytelling — are moving and gorgeous and sound more familiar than one might think.