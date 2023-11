Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Don’t Do Me Good” - Madi Diaz, Kacey Musgraves Two of Nashville’s most devastating voices deliver a solemn, no-gimmicks duet about a sunsetting relationship.

“Amigos” - BIBI & Becky G K-pop’s BIBI and Latin pop princess Becky G keep it “just friends” on this sultry, serpentine bop that feels destined to top the charts.

“Puppet” - Dora Jar Los Angeles’ singer Dora Jar resists being a puppet on this murmuring and stuttering rock psychedelic.

“Shake The Room” - UNIIQU3, Dos Flakos Shoehorns and sirens usher in Jersey Club star UNIIQU3 and Dominican DJ duo Dos Flakos’s latest wall-shaking heater.

“pretty photos” - Kanii Kanii, Washington, D.C.’s answer to The Weeknd who’s joining PinkPantheress on tour, makes plush grooves that are irresistable.

“Glow” - MICHELLE NYC collective MICHELLE’s “Glow” opens on a kooky alarm that makes their alt-pop all the more fun.

“Just Your Doll” - Snow Strippers Snow Strippers’ idiosyncratic sound is a hurricane swirl of bashed emo piano, hyperpop glitches, and clubby thumps.

“Down Down Bb” - H31R, Quelle Chris New Jersey/Brooklyn rap duo H31R brings Quelle Chris into the fold of their spacey, chilled-out sound, which rides the line between rhythmic meditation and minimalistic dance.

“Nothing Lasts” - Emily Yacina Emily Yacina’s shuffling and bopping “Nothing Lasts Forever” sounds like driving into an early morning sunrise.

“If I’m Being Honest” - Frankie Bird Oakland native Frankie Bird has the kind of voice that breaks through the walls of a song — something that’s unmissable on her latest, “If I’m Being Honest.”