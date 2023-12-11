Nicki Minaj’s “Beep Beep” & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Beep Beep” - Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 is stuffed with as many samples and features as a kitchen's miscellaneous drawer — but the brief 90-second interlude “Beep Beep” is a reminder that she’s at her best spitting off the cuff on the simplest beat.

“Run For The Hills” - Tate McRae All the Twitter gays have already rallied behind “Run For The Hills” and its mountain-climbing EDM-like hook, and we’re giving it our co-sign.

“Flavour of the Month” - Rina Sawayama Rina Sawayama dove into the vaults of Hold The Girl and emerged with “Flavour of the Month,” a sleazy and glam turn that’s heavily reminiscent of Lady Gaga’s The Fame era.

“Dilemma” - Green Day It’s not often you get a veteran band like Green Day making new music that successfully builds off their legacy without sounding stuffy or stale.

“Not An Angel” - Tems You probably know Tems in association with Rihanna, but the Nigerian singer’s soulful belts deserve their own spot on your playlist.

“Daddy” - Tokischa (ft. Sexyy Red) Nothing can prepare you for Tokischa and Sexyy Red’s “Daddy,” which outrageously combines dembow, house, and the raunchiest sweet-talking you’ve ever heard all into one.

“Bubba” - Hovvdy Skittish drums, piano, and some plaintive crooning from Texan duo Hovvdy make their latest release an unsuspecting tear-jerker.

“Fuetazo” - Isabella Lovestory, Villano Antillano Isabella Lovestory’s latest head-spinning reggaeton heater, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano, gets horny about whips and punishing dirty mouths.

“Q.O.S.D” - That Kid, Ayesha Erotica That Kid’s “Q.O.S.D” stands for “queen of sucking…” well, you can guess that last part — but you wouldn’t even know it with how his glitched-out hyperpop flies at warp speed.

“u come near” - bby East London band bby can’t keep their fuzzy loud guitar feelings in when they see a crush.