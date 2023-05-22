Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar’s “America Has A Problem” & 9 Other Songs Out This Week

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“America Has A Problem” Remix (feat. Kendrick Lamar) - Beyoncé Beyoncé just couldn’t let the rest of the girlies have the last word this summer. A 10/10 song just got even better.

“Where She Goes” - Bad Bunny The sick jersey club beat makes up for Bad Bunny’s frankly wallowing lyrics about wanting to win back a girl he cheated on.

“Paddam Paddam” - Kylie Minogue “Paddam paddam” goes the sound of Kylie Minogue’s beating heart on this unexpectedly addictive dark pop bop.

“Only Love Can Save Us Now” - Kesha What starts as a gritty, clacking rap song morphs into a jangling and rousing prayer call: “Only love can save us now.”

“It Must Change” - Anohni & the Johnsons “And we’re not getting out of here/ No one’s getting out of here/ This is our world/ It’s going to be a lonely place for us,” are the mic-drop lyrics that put Anohni’s hopeful song about our perhaps hopeless world into perspective.

“Sneaky Link” - A. R. The Mermaid Memphis’ A. R. The Mermaid has a flow that purrs over the beat on “Sneaky Link.”

“Red Wine Supernova” - Chappell Roan “I heard you liked magic?/ I’ve got a wand and a rabbit,” is the winking lyric that won me over from Chappel Roan’s delightfully horny new song.

“Sex” - The Dare ...and here’s another song about sex (this time, for the straights) complete with a psychedelic techno breakdown that we imagine we’d hear at a downtown NYC orgy.

“Lose” - Hannah Jadagu Hannah Jadagu’s interior pop feels like it takes cues from Snail Mail or Soccer Mommy, but her airy tone is all her own.

“cola head” - Willow Kayne I love all of the weird sonic flourishes — wobbly synths and a groaning bass — on Willow Kayne’s “cola head.”